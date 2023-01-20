e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWFI vs Wrestlers: Wrestling Body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh cancels press conference

WFI vs Wrestlers: Wrestling Body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh cancels press conference

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under pressure to resign from his position over allegations of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has refused to over apologise over alleged sexual harrasment charges levied against him has cancelled his press conference which was scheduled today evening. Earlier Singh said that the presser would be held at noon before changing the time to after 4 pm today. The meeting stands cancelled now.

The federation chief is under pressure to resign after several ace wrestlers of the country including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia participated in a silent protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, that begun on Wednesday.

The Union Sports Ministry has also given a deadline to the WFI to respond within 72 hours to the allegations made by the wrestlers. The Ministry stated that if the WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, it will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011. The deadline expires on Saturday.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Wrestlers vs WFI: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh slams agitating grapplers, compares protest to 'Dharna...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh slams agitating grapplers, compares protest to 'Dharna...

Wrestlers vs WFI: PT Usha-led IOA to form committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment...

Wrestlers vs WFI: PT Usha-led IOA to form committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Olympic grappler Bajrang Punia demands Brijbhushan Sharan Singh to come forward

Wrestlers vs WFI: Olympic grappler Bajrang Punia demands Brijbhushan Sharan Singh to come forward

Wrestlers vs WFI: List of allegations and demands made by protesting grapplers in fight against...

Wrestlers vs WFI: List of allegations and demands made by protesting grapplers in fight against...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh defiant over harassment allegations,...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh defiant over harassment allegations,...