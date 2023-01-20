WFI vs Wrestlers: Wrestling Body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh cancels press conference

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has refused to over apologise over alleged sexual harrasment charges levied against him has cancelled his press conference which was scheduled today evening. Earlier Singh said that the presser would be held at noon before changing the time to after 4 pm today. The meeting stands cancelled now.



The federation chief is under pressure to resign after several ace wrestlers of the country including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia participated in a silent protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, that begun on Wednesday.

The Union Sports Ministry has also given a deadline to the WFI to respond within 72 hours to the allegations made by the wrestlers. The Ministry stated that if the WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, it will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011. The deadline expires on Saturday.

