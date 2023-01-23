Wrestlers vs WFI: Mary Kom to lead govt-appointed Oversight Committee to manage day-to-day affairs of wrestling body

As the government struggles to quell the scandal between the wrestlers and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following accusations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Olympic Boxer Mary Kom has been asked to lead an Oversight Committee against the charges.

Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, SAI member Radhica Sreeman and ex-CEO TOPS Cdr Rajesh Rajagopalan (Retd) also part of the committee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharan has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictator by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya

Earlier today the under-fire WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh moved Delhi High Court against allegations of sexual harassment by top Indian grapplers. . The sports ministry had said on Saturday it had asked the WFI to suspend "all ongoing activities with immediate effect", including the Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP, the federation president Sharan's stronghold.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)