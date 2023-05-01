WFI sexual harassment case: Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, questions delay in filing FIR

Indian National Congress politician and former cricketer, Navjot Singh Sidhu, has shown support for the wrestlers who are protesting and has criticized the police for not filing an FIR (First Information Report) against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation.

“Why wasn’t Singh being arrested despite a case being registered against him under the non-bailable POCSO Act?,” Sidhu asked.

Sidhu took to Twitter to question the motive behind protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The forme minister from Punjab also raised questions with regards to the FIR being delayed and calling for the officer who failed to register the FIR to be tried under Section 166 of IPC.

Wrestlers provided with security

Several top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, have gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, including a minor. The wrestlers have lodged a complaint against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, and Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Singh on Friday. The first FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant IPC sections, while the second FIR has been registered for outraging the modesty of women.

On Sunday, Delhi Police provided security to all seven wrestlers who filed a complaint against Singh. The police have requested the wrestlers to support their investigation by getting their 161 CrPC statement recorded so that they can decide on the future course of action. The wrestlers have alleged that Singh has been harassing them for several years and has misused his position of power.

Politicians voice support

Several politicians, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, and Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, have publicly voiced their support for the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. They have condemned the actions of BJP MP Singh and have called for strict action against him. The incident has sparked outrage across the country, and people have demanded justice for the victims.

