Nation's collective shame: Months after complaints by wrestlers, the system remains powerless against an alleged sexual abuser

In the wake of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation of the sport allegations by Olympic medal-winning Indian wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a governing BJP parliamentarian, the glaring systemic inadequacies of the sports ecosystem in the country has come under scrutiny. In fact, the episode has also brought back the spotlight on the #MeToo movement as the case raises a point of whether women can approach the judiciary to demand justice when the lawmakers themselves are under the scanner.

While as per the latest update the Delhi Police agreed to register an FIR against the wrestling body chief after the top court had said the allegations in the petition were serious and asked for an explanation, it is seen as a ploy to divert people's attention from the harassment allegations against the WFI chief. The allegations come months after the coach of the country’s national cycling team was sacked following sexual harassment charges.

“The delay in interim inquiry and registering FIR gives away the message by the Delhi police that it is scared of the government and politicians. This is a clear case of a public servant disobeying the law and is a non-cognisable offence. It was only after the Supreme Court forced the Delhi police to register the FIR. It is a big issue when women are saying they have been sexually harassed. When it comes to walking the talk, it shows that Delhi police are scared of the people who run the government. Just because the WFI is a sitting BJP MLA, the entire case has been dragged,” says senior advocate and activist Abha Singh.

The case dates four-month back when thirty Indian wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and others staged a silent sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Singh. The wrestlers alleged that Singh and several other coaches had sexually harassed many girls. It is only after four months that the long tussle has reached the supreme court. The complaint has multiple instances of sexual harassment, dating back to 2012 and as recent as 2022. It also states that harassment also took place at Singh's MP bungalow at Ashoka Road, in New Delhi and during an international tournament in India as well as internationally.

But why did they not raise the issue before? “It was the fear of facing consequences. They are scared because of their family background. Wrestlers can't fight them because they are powerful. I know at least 10-20 girls in the national camp who have come and told me their stories,” said Commonwealth Games women’s gold winner Vinesh Phogat. In addition, Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, who are one of India's top wrestlers, said they would not take part in any tournament until adequate action was taken and the wrestling federation was disbanded.

The allegations made in affidavits have however been ignored by the Delhi Police and the government for the last three months calling them wild, scandalous and politically motivated. The wrestlers were also given false promises when they sat for their first protest in January this year. “These are the women wrestlers who are the glory of this country. They have influence and still, they are struggling to get justice. Imagine what happens with a common man. The main thing is that the accused Singh is a powerful man and he is very close to the people in higher power. It takes a lot of time for judgment in India and that's a shamefully accepted situation. Any woman goes to the police station with a complaint FIR takes time,” said Women's Rights activist Yogita Bhayana, who is also a part of the sexual harassment committee in the High Court in New Delhi and presently protesting with the wrestlers. “The accused should have been behind bars by now but the ruling government will lose votes if they put him in jail. This is clear politics but now justice should come and he should be behind bars,” added the activist.

Meanwhile, Singh, the WFI head, has denied all allegations against him, saying that the athletes have no evidence to support them. “Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish for death as I won't be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace," he said in a video, amid calls for his arrest and removal from the federation. “What else can he say? Why doesn't he resign? Why is he so desperate to defend himself by saying all this? Why can't parties dismiss people with such criminal records? Why was he given such a sensitive position where he has access to all the young girls? Either we have the wrong law or we are not following it right,” said women's rights social activist Dr Ranjana Kumari.

It is the 21st century and women are still dependent. There's a patron power where a man has power and a woman is a recipient. It is very much evident in sports as well where men hold the power, for there's no woman in a heading position in any sports federations and committees. And a few who have achieved the position in power are mum and have conveyed disappointing remarks including Olympian P T Usha, who presently is a Member of Rajya Sabha and the president of the Indian Olympic Association. The former athlete calls the protest by wrestlers 'indiscipline' and 'not good for sport' “Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes' commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA," said Usha in a statement and added, “Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us, they have gone straight to the streets. It's not good for the sport."

If nothing, standing for their rights does not tarnish the image of the nation but ignoring their concern, not hearing them out, not investigating the matter and delaying actions do. “In almost every complaint by a woman, people try to prove her wrong. What Mary Kom is doing is beyond my comprehension and so is P T Usha. Both these women should understand what a woman suffers when she goes through sexual harassment. Protesting wrestlers need more support from the fraternity, especially women in power positions. They should know the pain of being demoted and penalised for no reason. Both are worried about their positions,” said Dr Kumari.

One also wonders if the accusation of sexual harassment is sometimes used as a weapon to demean those in powerful positions. In this case, can Singh be given the benefit of the doubt? “The base is sexual harassment. Don't these women have a right to fair inquiry? Whenever there's a case of sexual harassment, the onus is always on the woman to prove whether she was part of it or not,” said Bhayana insisting that the country's judiciary will be better served if complaints' charges are probed fairly.