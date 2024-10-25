'We'll Be In Touch': Pat Cummins Takes Cheeky Dig At David Warner's Willingness To Come Out Of Retirement; Video

Image: X

Pat Cummins has ruled out David Warner's comeback to the Australian cricket team despite his willingness to rejoin the squad. Warner had announced his retirement earlier this year during a Test match in Sydney against Pakistan.With the Border Gavaskar series just couple of weeks away, Cummins emphasised on focuing on the present roster for the series against India.

Cummins responded to Warner's return offer on The Grade Cricketer podcast, calling it a bit of a wind-up.He joked that the team is intrigued and would get in touch. "Dave, we are really intrigued. We are taking it very seriously, and we will"

He added, "I did speak to Dave (David Warner) a couple of days ago. He was like, 'what do you think?', and I'm like, yeah, good luck with the Thunder this year (referring to the upcoming season of the Big Bash League). And I look forward to your comments on Fox,"

David Warner's captaincy ban revoked

David Warner will now be able to take up the captaincy after Cricket Australia's decision to revoke the ban following the 2018 sandpaper scandal. Warner will now be able to captain the Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

Warner was penalized for his involvement in the 2018 sandpaper scandal in South Africa, which included a one-year ban from cricket and a lifetime captaincy and leadership ban. Steve Smith received the same punishment, while Cameron Bancroft faced a lesser suspension after being caught on film rubbing and scuffing the ball with yellow sandpaper.

Warner's ban has been lifted by Cricket Australia’s (CA) Conduct Commission, following a unanimous decision from an independent three-member Review Panel.

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said, “I am pleased David has chosen to have his sanction reviewed and that he will be eligible to take up leadership positions in Australian cricket this summer,”.

