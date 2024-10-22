'I’m Always Available': Retired David Warner Makes Shocking Call Ahead Of Test Series Against Team India

David Warner | Credits: Twitter

Retired Australian cricketer David Warner has made a shocking statement of wanting to come back to play in the upcoming five-Test series against India. The dynamic opening batter has revealed that he is ready to play the next Sheffield Shield game to prepare for the marquee Test series.

Warner featured in his last Test earlier this year against Pakistan in Sydney and retired as one of their best openers. However, with Australia in a tussle between who will partner Usman Khawaja in the summer, especially with Steve Smith now dropping to No.4, Warner has put his hand up.

Respect!



A guard of honour for the retiring David Warner #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/e1vCaN07Jb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2024

Speaking to News Corp, the southpaw stated that he is always available and that if the selectors need him, he is more than happy to get out there.

"I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game (first round of the shield) since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation. Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play. I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish. (But) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I’m not going to shy away from that."

David Warner has a promising record against India in Tests:

Meanwhile, Warner has a decent record against India in the longest format, averaging 31.23 in 21 matches with a best of 180. Nevertheless, he struggled in the last series against India - both home and away. India have also won the last two series in Australia, making them marginal favourites for the upcoming series too.

The Test series begins on November 22 in Perth.