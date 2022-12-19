'We will return': Kylian Mbappe posts first reaction after FIFA WC Final defeat

Kylian Mbappe looked visibly disappointed as he picked up the Gold Boot award |

France forward Kylian Mbappe vowed to "return" stronger from the defeat against Argentina which saw them concede the FIFA World Cup trophy to Lionel Messi's team.

Mbappe, who beat Messi in the race for the Golden Boot award, posted his first reaction on social media after the heartbreak on Sunday night as France lose on penalties to Argentina after the game ended 3-3 in extra-time.

Mbappe became the first player in history to score a hat-trick in the WC final and almost single-handedly kept France in the game after Argentina took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Messi and Angel Di Maria.

But he couldn't do anything about the final outcome as the game went into the penalties after he completed his hat-trick with just two minutes from the final whistle in extra-time.

Mbappe on Monday posted a heartfelt tweet in French after the loss, which has gone viral on social media. "Nous reviendrons (We will return)," Mbappe wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mbappe finished the tournament with 8 goals, one more than Messi. He accepted the Golden Boot award on stage but looked visibly shattered as Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy for the third time in history.

It was Mbappe who had fought back for France, scoring two goals in the span of 97 seconds in the second half when France looked down and out for all money. He once again helped the Les Blues come back from behind in extra-time after Messi's second goal.

Technically, Mbappe scored four goals in the match after converting the first strike in the penalties.

But he had no control over the eventual outcome as teammates Kinglsey Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their chances to break millions of hearts back home in France, who were also chasing their third World Cup and first since 1998.