Watch: France President Emmanuel Macron consoles distraught Kylian Mbappe after defeat in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

France President Emanuel Macron was seen cheering his team every time the camera panned on him during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final on Sunday.

After the final, the French president made his way to the field to console heartbroken Kylian Mbappe after the Les Bleus lost to Argentina on penalties.

Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria's goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes.

Mbappé scored two goals in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time, and then Messi tapped in his second goal in the 109th minute. But there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a shootout.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick after Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France.

Europe's run of four straight World Cup winners came to an end. The last South American champion was Brazil, and that was also in Asia - when Japan and South Korea hosted the tournament in 2002.

Argentina won its previous World Cup titles in 1978 and 1986. In Qatar, the country backed up its victory from last year's Copa America, its first major trophy since 1993. It's quite the climax to Messi's international career, which might not yet be over at the age of 35 because he is playing as well as ever.