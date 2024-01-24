'We Shouldn't Fly Until Bash Gets His Visa': Ben Stokes Contemplated Boycotting India Tests Over Shoaib Bashir Row

England captain Ben Stokes on Wednesday revealed that he thought about not travelling to India for the five-Test series after learning about teammate Shoaib Bashir's visa issue.

The 20-year-old uncapped off-spinner got stuck in Abu Dhabi while the rest of the squad left for Hyderabad for the series opener starting January 25.

Bashir goes back home to sort out visa issue

Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, was forced to return back home to the UK to sort out his visa application and as a result, will miss the first Test against India.

"When I first found the news out in Abu Dhabi, I did say we shouldn't fly until Bash gets his visa but that was a little bit tongue in cheek.

"I know it's a way bigger thing, doing that. That was probably just (my) emotions around the whole thing. There was never a chance that we were not going to travel around this but Bash knows he's had our full support," Stokes said at the pre-match press conference.

UK PMO reacts on the controversy

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office has intervened in the matter and had a word with the Indian High Commission in London regarding Bashir's visa issue.

This resulted in Bashir finally getting his visa but he is now waiting for his passport to be stamped so that he can join the squad for the remainder of the series.

England XI for 1st Test announced

England meanwhile, announced they're playing XI with four spinners and Mark Wood as the only pacer for the first Test which will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal.

Jack Leach, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed and debutant Tom Hartley will take care of the spin department while Wood will lead the one-man pace attack.

Ben Foakes will keep wickets while Jonny Bairstow will play as a specialist batter at No.5 in place of Harry Brook, who pulled out of the tour due to personal reasons.