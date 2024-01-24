Who Is Shoaib Bashir? Pakistan-Origin England Spinner Who Returned Home Due To Indian Visa Delay

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 24, 2024
Shoaib Bashir has been in the headlines over the last few days with regards to delay in receiving his visa for travelling to India for Test series against England
Credits: Twitter
Shoaib Bashir reportedly left for UK from Dubai, where he was training with England squad ahead of the Test series against India
Bashir is a British Muslim of Pakistan heritage, who was born and brought up in Surrey
Shoaib Bashir was encouraged by his uncle to take up cricket, who played as wicketkeeper-batter for Guildford City Cricket Club
Bashir played age-group cricket with Surrey and Middlesex before signing up with senior Somerset team in October 2022
Bashir made his domestic debut for Somerset in a T20 Blast match against Hampshire in July 2023
Shoaib Bashir made his first-class debut for Somerset against Essex in July 2023. He played six matches and 10 wickets thus far in FC Cricket career
Shoaib Bashir was part of England Lions squad and Afghanistan B and in his first match, he registered figures of 3/42 in 15 overs across both innings
Shoaib Bashir received maiden England call-up for the Test series against Team India and the only English player to have not received visa yet
