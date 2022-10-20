'We should not play India in T20 World Cup': Kamran Akmal on BCCI decision to not play Asia Cup in Pakistan

Pakistan cricket fraternity has reacted strongly to BCCI's decision to not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, on Tuesday, October 18 said that Team India won't travel to Pakistan and that the Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue.

Following his comments, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has spoken against the BCCI and asked for the Men in Green to boycott the upcoming fixture between two teams at the 2022 T20 World Cup. The match will be played on October 23 in Melbourne.

Boycott India

“Asia Cup should only be hosted in Pakistan and if that does not happen then Pakistan should not play against India at any level, be it ICC events’ matches, Asia Cup matches, or even their match on October 23," Kamran was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Earlier, the PCB said that BCCI's decisions can have an impact on Pakistan's visit to India for the upcoming ICC events.

PCB disappointed

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment by yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," PCB wrote in its letter.