'This could impact Pakistan's visit to India': PCB on BCCI secretary Jay Shah's desire to play Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue

PCB chief Ramiz Raja | Agencies

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed surprise and disappointment over BCCI secretary Jay Shah's desire to play Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue and not in Pakistan.

The 2023 edition of the Continental championship — Asia Cup — is scheduled to be held in Pakistan as per a recent decision by the Asian Cricket Council's executive board.

However, the BCCI after its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, concluded that it will not send its team to the neighbouring country for the tournament and demanded that the event be moved to a neutral venue.

The PCB issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the decision.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications,” their statement read.

Overwhelming support

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 — a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

No official communication

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter.”

PCB responds to ACC President's statement



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/mOLMp4emI3 pic.twitter.com/wjjQQy4IXa — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 19, 2022

Notably, Pakistan and India do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in global tournaments since 2013 due to strained political tensions between the two countries. They only face each other in global or multi-team events.

India and Pakistan last played each other at the 2022 Asia Cup in UAE in August-September this year, and are due to face off in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on October 23.

India's last trip to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, while Pakistan's last visit to India was for the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup.