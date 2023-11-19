'We Should Be Might Proud Of This Indian Team': Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Rohit Sharma & Co After World Cup Final Heartbreak

The entire cricketing fraternity is congratulating Australia for their sixth ODI World Cup triumph but former India captain Sunil Gavaskar decided to cheer up the home team and lauded the Men in Blue for their outstanding run in the tournament.

India were undefeated from 10 ODIs in this World Cup until they ran into the Aussies in the final and got crushed by 6 wickets thanks to a brilliant hundred from Travis Head at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Head, Labuschagne break Indian hearts

Chasing a below-par 241 for victory, Australia crossed the finish line in 43 overs with Head scoring 137 runs while Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 58.

Their 192-run partnership for the fourth wicket completely ended all hopes of an Indian victory even though Rohit Sharma & Co were the favourites to lift the trophy on Sunday.

Gavaskar stands behind Team India

But Gavaskar feels Team India shouldn't be disheartened with this defeat as they went down against a better side on the night.

"Their is no shame in losing to the champions. We should be mighty proud of this Indian team. Sometimes it doesn't go our way, but they've played excellent cricket. I'm super proud of them," Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.

India were outplayed in the first innings by the Aussie bowling attack led by Mitchell Starc, who grabbed three wickets while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins took two each.

KL Rahul (66), Virat Kohli (54) and Rohit Sharma (47) tried their best to push the score but got no support from the other end which led to India's downfall.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)