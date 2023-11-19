IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Sunil Chhetri Urges Crowd At Narendra Modi Stadium To ‘Make Sure Our Bowlers Run Up To Roar’

Sunil Chhetri Urges Crowd At Narendra Modi Stadium To ‘Make Sure Our Bowlers Run Up To Roar’ | Photo: AIFF

New Delhi, November 19: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri penned an inspiring message for the Narendra Modi Stadium crowd to back the Men in Blue cricketers as they defend the total of 240 during the second innings against five-time champions Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

To every Indian supporter in the stadium - make sure that our bowlers run up to a roar for every SINGLE BALL.

This team has given us 10 flawless games. Let’s give them an unforgettable one. Pull these boys over the line. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) November 19, 2023

Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts' batting line-ups early in the innings.

After skipper Rohit Sharma's attacking 47, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored 54 and 66, respectively, but the ball dominated the bat on a sluggish, dry pitch.

Expectations were high for the in-form Indian batting line-up ahead of the final, but the hosts were bundled out for 240. Chhetri took to X soon following the finish of Inda's innings in the WC final to motivate the crowd. The Indian football captain urged the spectators to cheer loudly every time an Indian bowler bowled.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's gritty half-centuries powered India to 240 against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Australia now needs 241 to clinch their sixth World Cup title, while India is chasing their third crown after 1983 and 2011 victories.