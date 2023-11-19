 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Sunil Chhetri Urges Crowd At Narendra Modi Stadium To ‘Make Sure Our Bowlers Run Up To Roar’
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Sunil Chhetri Urges Crowd At Narendra Modi Stadium To ‘Make Sure Our Bowlers Run Up To Roar’

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Sunil Chhetri Urges Crowd At Narendra Modi Stadium To ‘Make Sure Our Bowlers Run Up To Roar’

Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts' batting line-ups early in the innings.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Sunil Chhetri Urges Crowd At Narendra Modi Stadium To ‘Make Sure Our Bowlers Run Up To Roar’ | Photo: AIFF

New Delhi, November 19: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri penned an inspiring message for the Narendra Modi Stadium crowd to back the Men in Blue cricketers as they defend the total of 240 during the second innings against five-time champions Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling

Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts' batting line-ups early in the innings.

After skipper Rohit Sharma's attacking 47, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored 54 and 66, respectively, but the ball dominated the bat on a sluggish, dry pitch.

Expectations were high for the in-form Indian batting line-up

Expectations were high for the in-form Indian batting line-up ahead of the final, but the hosts were bundled out for 240. Chhetri took to X soon following the finish of Inda's innings in the WC final to motivate the crowd. The Indian football captain urged the spectators to cheer loudly every time an Indian bowler bowled.

"To every Indian supporter in the stadium - make sure that our bowlers run up to a roar for every SINGLE BALL. This team has given us 10 flawless games. Let's give them an unforgettable one. Pull these boys over the line," Chhetri wrote.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's gritty half-centuries powered India to 240

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's gritty half-centuries powered India to 240 against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Australia now needs 241 to clinch their sixth World Cup title, while India is chasing their third crown after 1983 and 2011 victories.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Boy Salutes Team India, Chants "Jai Hind" Slogan Cheering For Men In Blue's Win Against...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Modi Stadium Erupts At 127 dB As Fans Make As Much Noise As A Fighter...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Modi Stadium Erupts At 127 dB As Fans Make As Much Noise As A Fighter...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Score 50+ Runs In World Cup Semi-FInal &...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Score 50+ Runs In World Cup Semi-FInal &...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final Top Moments: Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne Steady Australian Ship With...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final Top Moments: Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne Steady Australian Ship With...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Hope People Are Satisfied After India Lost Toss', Says Wasim Akram...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Hope People Are Satisfied After India Lost Toss', Says Wasim Akram...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: '140 Crore Indians Are Cheering For You', PM Modi Wishes Men In Blue...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: '140 Crore Indians Are Cheering For You', PM Modi Wishes Men In Blue...