'We Have Got A Huge Challenge': England Coach Brendon McCullum On Test Series Against India

Brendon McCullum and Indian Test team | Twitter

England Test coach Brendon McCullum believes that the upcoming series against India will be a uphill task for his team. England Test side is slated to tour India in January next year to play five-match series, starting from 25th January in Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamshala.

Speaking at RCB Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet in Bengaluru, McCullum is excited about India tour as it will give an opportunity to England to test themselves in Indian conditions. "We have got a huge challenge against a very good Indian team in five Tests in India," McCullum said.

England tour of India 2024:



1st Test - Jan 25 to 29 (Hyderabad)

2nd Test - Feb 2 to 6 (Vizag)

3rd Test - Feb 16 to 19 (Rajkot)

4th Test - Feb 23 to 27 (Ranchi)

5th Test - Mar 7 to 11 (Dharamsala) pic.twitter.com/AbuV4wJ12d — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2023

McCullum further added, "I am excited about it because you want to test yourself against the best side and I genuinely believe that India is the best in their own condition."

"It is going to be a good challenge for us. If we have success then fabulous, if we don’t then I know we will go down in the style that we want to go down."

Brendon McCullum on Bazball approach

The former New Zealand captain has expressed his opinion on essence of Bazball, an aggressive approach adopted by England in Test cricket after Ben Stokes became the captain in 2022.

Brendon McCullum said, "We are playing the game, because we love cricket and we want to try and be as good at cricket as we possibly can.

"During the time that you are in the chair, you want to make sure you enjoy it and you shouldn’t wait till the end of your career to do so.

"We are very lucky that we have had some immediate success but I don’t think it is the ceiling for us. I think we have seen some guys who have unlocked their potential in the last 18 months or so and that’s what the job is as a leader; to get the most out of the people that you’re in charge of,” McCullum said.

England Test side will tour India for the first time since captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge of the red-ball team.

The last time England travelled to India was in 2021, when the Joe Root-led side lost the Test series 3-1. England will look to turn the tables around when they travel to India in January next year.