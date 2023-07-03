WATCH: Fans Remind England Of Their Lack Of 'Spirit', Troll Broad & McCullum Over Jonny Bairstow Dismissal

The England cricket team is getting trolled left, right and center after they voiced their dissatisfaction at the Jonny Bairstow dismissal in the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's on Sunday.

How Jonny Bairstow got out at Lord's

Bairstow was given out stumped after he ventured out of his crease after ducking a short delivery from Cameron Green which was collected by the wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

He affected a direct hit from behind the stumps after noticing Bairstow walking towards the middle of the pitch.

The ball hit the stumps and the Aussies went up in appeal, catching Bairstow completely by surprise.

The third umpire gave it Out after watching replays of the incident which occurred in the 52nd over of England's failed run chase of 371. The hosts

Stokes, Broad & McCullum not happy with Australia

England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Stuart Broad were among the first players to slam the umpire's decision and accused the Aussies of not showing the 'Spirit of Cricket' in this case.

“I think if the shoe was on the other foot, I would have thought about the spirit of the game. I would have withdrawn the appeal,” Stokes said after the match while Broad criticised Alex Carey for his actions.

“[That was] literally the worst thing I’ve ever seen in cricket. You’ll forever be remembered for that,” Broad said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Even England coach Brendon McCullum expressed his displeasure over the dismissal. "I feel from our point of view, if we were in the same situation, we might've made a different decision.

"I can't imagine we'll be having a beer with them any time soon," McCullum said after the match.

Aussie players were also booed and heckled by the fans present at Lord's. They were also subjected to abuse by MCC members in the Lord's long room during the lunch break on Day 5.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

England face backlash from fans on social media

But cricket fans are now rallying behind the Australian team and throwing up examples of England's lack of 'spirit' by posting old videos of when they were on the other side of the fence in this debate.

From Stuart Broad not walking after edging a ball from Ashton Agar in the Ashes to McCullum running out England all-rounder Paul Collingwood during a white-ball game in 2009, the fans are having a proper go at the English team and reminding them of instances when they didn't show Spirit of Cricket on the field.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)