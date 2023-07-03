Jonny Bairstow Dismissal Controversy: When England Did Something Similar vs New Zealand Last Year (WATCH)

The drama that unfolded at Lords during the second Ashes Test involving Jonny Bairstow has led several pundits, players, and fans to offer opinions. Apart from opinions, old videos of similar incidents have also surfaced, bringing to the fore the age-old debate about the spirit of the game. Accusations have been made, Stuart Broad and Jonny Baistow have been accused of similar tactics. Coach Brendon McCullum has been slammed for his hypocrisy.

Now a video from last year between England and New Zealand has displayed shades of yesterday's incident.

Broad was one of the key participants in England's celebrations when they successfully ran out Colin De Grandhomme, who had ventured out of his batting position. Although the circumstances were not identical, as De Grandhomme intended to attempt a single, the New Zealander was taken by surprise due to the LBW appeal. England, content with the situation, chose not to withdraw their appeal.

Bairstow tried the same?

Bairstow himself may find himself in a difficult position.

During the third day of the Lord's Test, Bairstow made an effort to stump Marnus Labuschagne in a manner strikingly similar to the way he was later dismissed two days later.

Nonetheless, Bairstow was left furious and was later seen not saying a word to the Australians while shaking hands.

Spirit of the game or play by the rules

Following the conclusion of the match, Ben Stokes strongly criticised the Australian team, highlighting their failure to uphold the spirit of the game.

"If the shoe was on the other foot, I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and whether I would want to do something like that,' said Stokes.

"For Australia, it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer is no," he added.