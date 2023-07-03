WATCH: England Coach Brendon McCullum Pulls off Jonny Bairstow-Like Dismissal, Video Goes Viral

The controversial dismissal of England batter Jonny Bairstow during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test grabbed significant attention at Lord's, leading to boos from spectators towards the Australian players. Bairstow was given out when Australia's wicketkeeper, Alex Carey, threw the ball at the stumps after Bairstow walked out of his crease while evading a bouncer from Cameron Green. As the Australian players headed towards the dressing room after the Lunch break, they were confronted by members of the MCC in the iconic Pavilion Long Room at Lord's.

Bazz affected similar dismissal

Opinions on the incident were divided, with some suggesting that Bairstow was simply going to have a chat with Ben Stokes, who was at the non-striker's end, while others felt that Bairstow lacked awareness of the game situation.

Amid this discussion, an old video started circulating on social media, showing England head coach Brendon McCullum involved in a somewhat similar incident. The footage captured McCullum comparably dismissing Chris Mpofu during a Test match between New Zealand and Zimbabwe in 2005. Mpofu had left his crease hastily to congratulate his teammate Blessing Mahwire on completing a fifty with a single.

Bairstow dismissal sparks hostile Lord's

Regarding the incident at Lord's, Bairstow appeared to believe that the ball was dead at the end of the over, but Australia chose to proceed with a contentious appeal. The umpires referred the decision to the TV umpire, Marais Erasmus, who had no choice but to confirm Bairstow's stumping dismissal.

Bairstow expressed his anger, and the usually composed Lord's crowd responded by chanting "Same old Aussies always cheating," while boos echoed throughout the historic venue for several minutes.

England's Stuart Broad, who came in to bat after Bairstow's dismissal, immediately revealed his frustration, as the stump microphone captured him expressing his dissatisfaction to Carey.

"That's all you'll ever be remembered for that."