 'We Came Here To Play': UAE Skipper Muhammad Waseem Shrugs Off Walkover Talk Amid Match Delay During PAK Vs UAE Asia Cup Clash; Video
While the loss means UAE’s Asia Cup campaign comes to an end, their professionalism in handling the situation drew quiet praise even in defeat.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:43 AM IST
Image: ACC/X

United Arab Emirates captain Muhammad Waseem offered a composed response in the post-match press conference following his side’s 41-run defeat to Pakistan in their crucial Asia Cup 2025 group-stage fixture in Dubai. The match had drawn significant attention not only for its stakes but also due to an hour-long delay in its scheduled start, prompting speculation and questions regarding a possible walkover.

Addressing the delay, a reporter asked Waseem whether the UAE had considered claiming a walkover, especially since the Pakistan team remained at their hotel until shortly before the toss, amid ongoing controversy involving the ICC and PCB.

However, Waseem made it clear that his side was not concerned with off-field drama. “First of all, this is not our responsibility or our work,” Waseem said firmly. “We were focusing on our game. We came here to play the game, and we did that.” His brief yet pointed comment reflected the UAE squad’s professionalism and intent to stay focused on the cricket rather than getting entangled in administrative or political disputes.

The delay in the start was reportedly due to the Pakistan team withholding their arrival as they awaited final clearance from the PCB, which was embroiled in a standoff with the ICC over the handshake controversy involving match referee Andy Pycroft. Despite the tension, the match eventually took place, with Pakistan securing a much-needed win to stay alive in the tournament.

