'3 Blows. 0 Response': BCCI Announces Prize Money Of ₹21 Crore For Team India Players & Support Staff After Hat-Trick Of Wins Over Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a ₹21 crore prize money for the players and support staff after storming to Asia Cup 2025 win at the Dubai International Stadium. The BCCI wrote a caption on X, stating '3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff.'

Team India had stumbled to 20/3 in pursuit of a modest 147 as Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma perished cheaply, giving Pakistan an upper hand. However, Tilak Varma played outstandingly and stitched vital half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube to help the Men in Blue claw their way back into the contest. With 2 needed off 3 balls, Rinku Singh hit the winning runs as the Men in Blue clinched their ninth Asia Cup title.

Tilak, who stayed unbeaten at 69, was also crowned Player of the Match.

Kuldeep Yadav takes four wickets as India trigger spectacular collapse of Pakistan

Earlier, the toss fell in favour of Suryakumar Yadav, who opted to bowl first. While Pakistan were unchanged, Team India triggered three changes to their side, bringing in Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube for Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, respectively. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman stitched a breezy 84-run opening stand before the former departed for 57 off 38 deliveries. Pakistan were 113/1 in the 13th over from where they lost nine wickets only for 33 runs.

Only Farhan, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub got to double figures as Pakistan left out five deliveries in their innings. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-30-4, while Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets apiece. It also scripted a hat-trick of wins for India over their arch-rivals, with Tilak playing an instrumental role in all three games against them.