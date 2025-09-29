IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'He Is A Run Machine,' Says Wasim Akram As He Slams Haris Rauf's Bowling Performance After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss

Image: Sony LIV/X

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, legendary former pacer Wasim Akram didn’t mince words as he assessed Pakistan’s bowling performance, particularly that of Haris Rauf, who endured a nightmare spell in Dubai. Speaking on live broadcast, Akram described Rauf as a “run machine, especially against India,” a sharp remark that captured the disappointment surrounding the pacer’s performance.

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets, chasing down the target of 147 with two balls to spare, thanks to composed batting performances by Tilak Varma (69) and Shivam Dube (33). But much of the blame for Pakistan’s loss fell on their bowling attack and Rauf’s figures stood out for all the wrong reasons.

The right-arm pacer conceded 50 runs in just 3.4 overs, leaking boundaries at crucial stages of the match and failing to provide the breakthroughs his team desperately needed. His wayward lengths and inability to adapt under pressure allowed Indian batters to score freely, turning the tide firmly in India’s favour.

Wasim Akram, Pakistan’s most respected fast bowling voice, offered a scathing analysis during the post-match show. "He is a run machine, especially against India," Akram said. The comment, laced with frustration, highlighted the growing concern around Rauf’s performances in big matches, particularly against India, where he has repeatedly failed to deliver.

Whether this remark serves as a wake-up call for Rauf or adds further pressure on him ahead of future India-Pakistan clashes remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, Wasim Akram’s verdict has reignited the debate on how Pakistan’s pace battery handles the heat when facing their fiercest rivals.