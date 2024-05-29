 'We Are Still 2 Trophies Away From MI & CSK': Gautam Gambhir Reveals His 'Next Mission' For IPL 2024 Champions KKR; Video
KKR lifted its third title but is still two behind Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, both of whom have 5 titles each under Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir is not satisfied with winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 title.

The former KKR captain, who lifted the trophy twice in 2012 and 2014, now wants the Knight Riders to become the most successful franchise and team in the IPL.

"Hum teesri bar jeete hai lekin agar aap mujhse puchenge, I think we are still 2 trophies away from Mumbai Indians and CSK.

"I am happy and content today but again, we need to win 3 more times to become IPL's most successful franchise. And we will have to work harder to win it 3 more times," Gambhir said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.

'Gautam Gambhir Will Kick Out Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli': Fans Predict Dressing Room Scenes If 'GG'...
Gambhir is the only player and mentor to win the IPL title. But he's not happy with just 3 trophies, and revealed his next mission of getting 3 more to surpass MI and CSK on the all-time list.

"Next mission is to make KKR the most successful IPL team, there won't be any joy bigger than that. But the journey for that has only started," GG added.

