'We Are Celebrating Eid': Bangladeshi Fans React After Australia Beat India In CWC 2023 Final; Watch Video

A video has emerged on the internet which shows Bangladeshi fans expressing joy after India lost to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on Sunday (November 19) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. It can be seen in the video that a reporter is taking the reactions from the fans in Bangladesh after Team India's loss in the World Cup final.

80% of people in Bangladesh support Australia

The fans were seen in the video expressing their joy and saying that they wanted India to lose the final against Australia. They also said that 80% of people in Bangladesh support Australia and they want Bangladesh to play like them.

Muslims in Bangladesh are happier than in Australia. Because India lost. Indians think only Pakistan is their enemy. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/K6aOL9SDYX — Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus 🇧🇩 (@VoiceofHindu71) November 20, 2023

'Happier that India lost the final'

One of the fans said that he was happy that Australia won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, but he is happier that India lost the final against Australia.

They were celebrating India's lost and not Australia's victory. Another fan said, "East or West Australia is the best". He also said that he was supporting Australia in the current edition of the World Cup from the day the tournament kicked off in India.

They were also seen donning the jerseys of the Australian Cricket Team

Another fan said that he was supporting Australia in the finals and also said that they played better cricket then India, hence they won the World Cup. They were also seen donning the jerseys of the Australian Cricket Team in the video.

Another fan said that he is supporting the Australian side since his childhood. And when the reporter asked for is reaction on India's loss, he said, "I am happy that India lost! I hate India the most, I am happy that Australia won in India".

'Bangladeshis are happy that India lost'

Another fan cited the loss of Bangladesh in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in the quarter-finals and also said that Indian supporters were supporting Pakistan during Bangladesh vs Pakistan match in the 2018. He also said that Bangladeshis are happy that India lost to Australia in the final.

'Australia's win is special to us'

Another fan said, "Australia's win is special to us. The team played really well. They believe in playing hard, while Indian team is known for match-fixing". One fan also said, "We are celebrating Eid today".

India lost to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Australia beat India by 6 wickets while chasing a below par target of 240 runs in the big game. Travis Head was awarded the player of the match after his blistering knock of 137 runs off 120 balls.