 'Watching Some Virat Kohli Videos': USA Batter's Aaron Jones' Old Tweet Surfaces After His Heroics In T20 WC 2024 Opener
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Watching Some Virat Kohli Videos': USA Batter's Aaron Jones' Old Tweet Surfaces After His Heroics In T20 WC 2024 Opener

'Watching Some Virat Kohli Videos': USA Batter's Aaron Jones' Old Tweet Surfaces After His Heroics In T20 WC 2024 Opener

Aaron Jones' old tweet surfaces after his heroics for USA in T20 World Cup 2024 opener.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Aaron Jones and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Aaron Jones establishing himself as a highly promising prospect after his belligerent innings in the T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Canada in Dallas, an old tweet from 2013 of the USA batter has emerged. The tweet surfaced after his innings says how he is watching Virat Kohli videos.

Kohli, who has already established himself as the best all-format batter, began his rise during those years. The 35-year-old now averages 50+ in both forms of white-ball cricket and nearly has that number even in Test cricket.

The tweet said as below:

"Watching some Virat Kohli videos"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Watching Some Virat Kohli Videos': USA Batter's Aaron Jones' Old Tweet Surfaces After His Heroics...

'Watching Some Virat Kohli Videos': USA Batter's Aaron Jones' Old Tweet Surfaces After His Heroics...

Who Is Aaron Jones? USA Batter, Who Smashed 10 Sixes And Took T20 World Cup 2024 Opener By Storm

Who Is Aaron Jones? USA Batter, Who Smashed 10 Sixes And Took T20 World Cup 2024 Opener By Storm

'God's Plan Baby': Virat Kohli Remarks As Star Batter Wins ICC Men's ODI Cricket Of The Year 2023...

'God's Plan Baby': Virat Kohli Remarks As Star Batter Wins ICC Men's ODI Cricket Of The Year 2023...

Video: Babar Azam And Sunil Gavaskar Share Friendly Conversation After Pakistan Land In USA For T20...

Video: Babar Azam And Sunil Gavaskar Share Friendly Conversation After Pakistan Land In USA For T20...

USA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Aaron Jones Belts Unbeaten 94 To Crush Canada In Tournament Opener

USA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Aaron Jones Belts Unbeaten 94 To Crush Canada In Tournament Opener