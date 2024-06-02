'Watching Some Virat Kohli Videos': USA Batter's Aaron Jones' Old Tweet Surfaces After His Heroics In T20 WC 2024 Opener

Aaron Jones and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Aaron Jones establishing himself as a highly promising prospect after his belligerent innings in the T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Canada in Dallas, an old tweet from 2013 of the USA batter has emerged. The tweet surfaced after his innings says how he is watching Virat Kohli videos.

Kohli, who has already established himself as the best all-format batter, began his rise during those years. The 35-year-old now averages 50+ in both forms of white-ball cricket and nearly has that number even in Test cricket.

Watching some virat kohli videos. — Aaron Jones (@Macca_Jones) September 12, 2013

