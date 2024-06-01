Video: Virat Kohli Joins Team India’s Practice Session But Misses T20 World Cup Warm-Up vs Bangladesh In New York

Virat Kohli at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli finally joined the Men in Blue's practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday, June 1.

Kohli landed in New York and checked into Team India's hotel on Friday morning (as per US Standard Time). The 35-year-old had been granted permission from the BCCI for a mini-break post-IPL 2024 before heading to the New York for the prestigious tournament.

Virat Kohli was the last player from the India squad to reach USA's financial capital join Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the USA and West Indies. In a viral video, Kohli was seen walking out of the field with a cheer from the crowd and joined Team India's practice session ahead of the warm-up fixture against Bangladesh at the newly built in New York.