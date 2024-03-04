Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Unveils Rajasthan Royals’ New Match Day Kit Ahead Of IPL 2024, Jersey Also Launched

Yuzvendra Chahal unveils RR's match day kit | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals' leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has unveiled the team's new match day kit and jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, which is slated to take place on 22 March.

With just three weeks away from the start of the 17th edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals decided to reveal their new jersey design for the upcoming season of the cash-rich franchise T20 league. The announcement of the new RR jersey was started with a leaked WhatsApp chat between Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler.

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen designing the new match day kit and came up with a quirky yet unique design. However, when he asked Jos Buttler about his thoughts on the match day kit designed by him, he received a negative. When Chahal asked the same to RR skipper Sanju Samson, the jersey would only look good on him.

The video concluded with Yuzvendra Chahal getting a new Rajasthan Royals jersey which the players will wear for IPL 2024.

Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Thereafter, RR never reached the final of the tournament until 2022. In IPL 2022, under the leadership of Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals reached their second final of the tournament, but lost to debutant Gujarat Titans.

In IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals failed to make it to the playoffs as they finished 5th in the league stage. Ahead of IPL 2024, Royals made minor changes to the squad by signing in Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mustaq and Nadre Burger.

Devdutt Padikkal was traded to Lucknow Super Giants for Avesh Khan ahead of IPL 2024 Auction.