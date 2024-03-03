'RR Jersey Designed By Me Jos Bhai': Yuzvendra Chahal Engage In Fun Banter With Buttler On WhatsApp Ahead Of IPL 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler | Credits: Twitter/Instagram

Rajasthan Royals teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler engaged in a fun banter on social media messenger WhatsApp. Both Chahal and Buttler were acquired of their services by Jaipur-based franchise at the IPL 2022 auction.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler have been retained by Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL season, slated to take on March 22. Ever since the two started playing together for RR in the cash-rich franchise T20 league, they became good friends and often share laughter and camaraderie.

This is evident through a WhatsApp shared by Rajasthan Royals on its Instagram handle. Yuzvendra Chahal saved Jos Buttler's number as 'Jos Bhai UK' in his contact. Buttler asked his friend 'Yuzi Bhai' about the shirt he was wearing. In a response, Chahal hilariously said that Rajasthan Royals' jersey was designed by him for IPL 2024.

Here's how the chat reads:

Jos Buttler: Yuzi Bhai. How are you? What are you wearing? (laughing emoji)

Yuzvendra Chahal: This year RR jersey designed by me Jos Bhai (smiling emoji)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler were among the instrumental players in helping Rajasthan Royals reach their first IPL final since winning the maiden title in the inaugural edition of the tournament. However, RR failed to win their second IPL title as they lost to debutant Gujarat Giants in the IPL 2022 Final.

Jos Buttler was the Orange Holder for being the highest run-score (869) Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap as he emerged as the highest wicket-taker (27) of the IPL 2022.