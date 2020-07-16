Watch: WWE thrilled as Arsenal walk into half-time on Triple H's entrance music

As Arsenal players walk into halftime during their Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Wednesday, the Emirates Stadium played famous entrance song of WWE superstar Triple H.

Thrilled about the same, WWE's official Twitter for the United Kingdom took to Twitter to share the video, and wrote, "Good choice of music to walk on after Half-Time last night @Arsenal... remember, it’s all about control and if you can take it."

While WWE added one of the starting lines of the song (Motorhead the game) lyrics in their post, Arsenal added another as the club's official Twitter account wrote: "It's all about the game... and how you play it."

Watch the video below: