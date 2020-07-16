Watch: WWE thrilled as Arsenal walk into half-time on Triple H's entrance music

As Arsenal players walk into halftime during their Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Wednesday, the Emirates Stadium played famous entrance song of WWE superstar Triple H.
Thrilled about the same, WWE's official Twitter for the United Kingdom took to Twitter to share the video, and wrote, "Good choice of music to walk on after Half-Time last night @Arsenal... remember, it’s all about control and if you can take it."
While WWE added one of the starting lines of the song (Motorhead the game) lyrics in their post, Arsenal added another as the club's official Twitter account wrote: "It's all about the game... and how you play it."
Watch the video below:
Meanwhile in the game, Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Premier League champions, Liverpool, here on Thursday.
Arsenal displayed a sublime form following Liverpool's early one-goal lead as the Mikel Arteta-led side scored two brilliant goals to overturn the visitors' lead.
Sadio Mane scored the opening goal of the match in the 20th minute, putting Liverpool ahead of Arsenal. However, strikes from Alex Lacazette and Reiss Nelson put Arsenal in charge.
Arsenal's both the goal came after Liverpool players made perilous mistakes. Virgil van Dijk's mistake led to Arsenal's first goal, scored by Lacazette, after which they were benefited from Alisson Becker's mistake. Liverpool's goalkeeper played a pass straight to Lacazette, who found Nelson to slot home his first Premier League goal.
The scoreline remained the same despite the visitors' exertions in the second half.
