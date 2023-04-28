WATCH: WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexual exploitation, confesses killing someone |

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused by star India wrestler Vinesh Phogat of sexually exploiting women grapplers for many years. Vinesh, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, said that she knows at least 10-20 women wrestlers who have faced sexual exploitation at the hands of Singh.

She also claimed that she had received death threats from officials close to Singh after she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues plaguing Indian wrestling.

This is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP leader & 6 time MP. He is President of WFI and is being accused of sexual harassment of women wrestlers, physical abuse and financial irregularities. BJP continues to stay silent on this.



Singh, who is 66 years old, denied the allegations and said that there is no truth in any of them. He also claimed that there is an industrialist behind the conspiracy against him. However, a video interview that surfaced last year shows Singh confessing to murdering a man.

In the interview with The Lallantop, Singh said, "I saw that my associate Ravindra has been shot. During my lifetime, one murder has been committed by me. The man who shot Ravindra... I put a gun to his back and shot him."

Wrestlers gather at Jantar Mantar to protest against WFI President

As many as 30 wrestlers gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday, January 18, to protest against the WFI President. The wrestlers met officials from the Sports Ministry and placed their demands in front of the ministry.

The wrestlers demanded the removal of Singh from his position as the WFI President and a thorough investigation into the allegations of sexual exploitation. They also demanded that the government provide better facilities and support for wrestlers in India.

Response from WFI President

Singh denied the allegations of sexual exploitation and said that he has no intention of stepping down from his position. He also said that even if one woman wrestler comes forward and proves the sexual harassment charge, he is ready to be hanged. However, his confession to murder has raised questions about his suitability to lead the WFI.

The allegations of sexual exploitation against Singh have brought the issue of sexual harassment in sports to the forefront in India. The country has a poor record when it comes to protecting women from sexual harassment and assault. The government and sports organizations must take the allegations seriously and conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that justice is served.