Wrestlers vs WFI: Navjot Singh Sidhu comes forth in support of grapplers; to visit them on Monday

On Friday morning, Olympian hero Neeraj Chopra and cricketer Kapil Dev announced their support to the protesting wrestlers. Shortly after, former cricketer and policitian Navjot Singh Sidhu also announced his support for the grapplers and said that he will visit them on Monday.

Why are the wrestlers protesting?

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and others have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since Sunday yet again demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India's chief Brij Bhushan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment.

They, earlier this year, had staged a protest over the same issue but called off after assurance from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments

Sidhu taking to Twitter, wrote, "Shocking that 9 women of recognition complained & no FIR is registered. It'll be a tear on the cheek of time in Indian history...... Any country that insults their women icons is hurting its own pride , these women have brought laurels to the nation."

He further stated that hurting their self-esteem is equivalent to hurting India's pride. They have given wings to the aspirations of millions Hurting their self esteem is hurting India's pride ... are the bigwigs of our country above the law ? The law must set a deterrent that generations must tremble before insulting women , a good example is the best sermon you can preach...... Will visit them on Monday & join their satyagraha," he added.

Neeraj Chopra expresses disappointment

Neeraj Chopra expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes' commission to lodge their complaints against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation.

"It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not," Chopra wrote on Twitter.

"What's happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served," he added.

Kapil Dev supports wrestlers' protest

Former Indian cricket legend and 1983 World Cup winning team captain Kapil Dev also came forward and extended his support to the ongoing wrestlers' protest. Kapil took to his Instagram account and posted a story on his account with a picture of the protesting athletes and wrote, "Will they ever get justice?"