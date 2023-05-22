 Watch: Virat Kohli signs jersey for Rashid Khan, RCB players thank their fans after crashing out of IPL 2023
Virat Kohli signs a jersey for Rashid Khan after the IPL 2023 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
RCB players take a lap of honour after Virat Kohli spends some time with Gujarat Titans' players. | (Credits: Screenrgab)

Gujarat Titans cricketers, including Rashid Khan, were in awe of Virat Kohli after his record-breaking hundred for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB players also took a lap of honour as their IPL 2023 campaign ended on a disappointing note despite Kohli's unbeaten 101 off 61 balls.

In a clip uploaded by RCB's official website, the likes of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, and Vijay Shankar were seen speaking to Kohli. Later, the former RCB captain also signed a jersey for Rashid, and the two hugged one another.

Later, the RCB cricketers and staff took a lap of honor around the stadium, with Kohli grabbing the spotlight. Mohammed Siraj, who finished as the highest wicket-taker for the Royal Challengers with 19 scalps in 14 games, was visibly disappointed as they missed out on a playoffs spot.

Virat Kohli reminds people his T20 cricket hasn't declined:

Following his 61-ball 101*, Kohli brushed aside the notion that his T20 cricket has declined, contrary to some people's beliefs. Instead, the 34-year-old said he feels in the form of his life and prefers playing according to the demands of the situation.

"Ya, I felt great. A lot of people feel my T20 cricket is declining, but I don't feel like that at all. I feel I am playing my best T20 cricket again. I'm just enjoying myself, this is how I play T20 cricket. I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and the big ones in the end if the situation allows me to. Strike rates, all those kind of things like I said in the past as well... You have to read the situation and rise up to the occasion when the situation demands, and that's something I take a lot of pride in doing, and I've been doing it for a while now. I feel really good with my game at the moment and how I'm batting out there in the middle," he told Ravi Shastri during the mid-innings break.

However, Shubman Gill's unbeaten 104 flattened RCB, as Titans won by eight wickets and will head into the first qualifier with momentum.

