Watch: Virat Kohli in high spirits as Shubman Gill shares India’s holi celebration video from team bus

The Indian cricket team is busy preparing for the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad but they still got some time on Tuesday to play Holi and celebrate the popular festival together.

India opener Shubman Gill shared a video on social media where Virat Kohli, fully covered in gulaal, can be seen dancing as the popular Bollywood song rang bare plays in the background.

The other members of the Indian Test team can also be seen enjoying themselves in the background.

India lead the four-match series 2-1 despite losing the third Test in Indore.

A win in the final game will ensure their place in the ICC World Test Championship final where they will once again face Australia, who qualified for the summit clash after stunning the hosts at the Holkar Stadium last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to watch the first day’s play at the Ahmedabad stadium along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.