IND vs AUS 4th Test: Steve Smith analyses Ahmedabad strip, but confusion arises with two pitches being prepared

As has been custom with the star Australian batsman, Steven Smith was spotted deeply analysing the Ahmdabad pitch ahead of the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar series starting on 9th March. Pitches throughout the series have hogged more conversation than the actual play proceedings. The strip at the Holkar stadium in particular came in for some sharp criticism for the vicious turn it offered right from the first session. Wit the ICC deeming the pitch poor, the focus now shifts to the Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

Pictures of the stadium have now emerged, but confusion remains over which pitch will be used for the crucial fourth Test. Pictures showed two pitches being prepared, and a call on which strip will be used will be made a day before the Test match.

No interference from team over pitches

Curators have reportedly not received any instructions from the Indian team management or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the preparation of the pitch. It seems like even the Indian camp has a 'dilemma' over what sort of pitch they want to be prepared.

"We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management, and our local curators are preparing a normal track, as we have always done through the season," a state association source was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

"Obviously, (over the) last few days the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator ... but, certainly, from our end, our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch."