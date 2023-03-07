e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS 4th Test: Steve Smith analyses Ahmedabad strip, but confusion arises with two pitches being prepared

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Steve Smith analyses Ahmedabad strip, but confusion arises with two pitches being prepared

Pictures of the Ahmedabad pitch that is to be used for the 4th Test between India and Australia have started to surface on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
article-image

As has been custom with the star Australian batsman, Steven Smith was spotted deeply analysing the Ahmdabad pitch ahead of the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar series starting on 9th March. Pitches throughout the series have hogged more conversation than the actual play proceedings. The strip at the Holkar stadium in particular came in for some sharp criticism for the vicious turn it offered right from the first session. Wit the ICC deeming the pitch poor, the focus now shifts to the Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: BCCI to appeal Indore pitch's poor rating; report
article-image

Pictures of the stadium have now emerged, but confusion remains over which pitch will be used for the crucial fourth Test. Pictures showed two pitches being prepared, and a call on which strip will be used will be made a day before the Test match.

No interference from team over pitches

Curators have reportedly not received any instructions from the Indian team management or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the preparation of the pitch. It seems like even the Indian camp has a 'dilemma' over what sort of pitch they want to be prepared.

"We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management, and our local curators are preparing a normal track, as we have always done through the season," a state association source was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

"Obviously, (over the) last few days the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator ... but, certainly, from our end, our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Steve Smith analyses Ahmedabad strip, but confusion arises with two pitches...

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Steve Smith analyses Ahmedabad strip, but confusion arises with two pitches...

IND vs AUS: BCCI to appeal Indore pitch's poor rating; report

IND vs AUS: BCCI to appeal Indore pitch's poor rating; report

'Amazing with his longevity': Mike Hussey backs Lyon to keep carrying on

'Amazing with his longevity': Mike Hussey backs Lyon to keep carrying on

'Gill could could open, KL could move down': Ponting urges India to find way to fit both players...

'Gill could could open, KL could move down': Ponting urges India to find way to fit both players...

WATCH: Danny Morrison lifts presenter Erin Holland, ahead of PSL match, catches her off guard

WATCH: Danny Morrison lifts presenter Erin Holland, ahead of PSL match, catches her off guard