Watch Video: Virat Kohli walks through Lord's Long Room with swagger during England vs India, 2nd ODI

India captain Virat Kohli | (Photo by AFP)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the last one week, the lean patch of talismanic India batter Virat Kohli has been the subject of a burning debate in the cricketing world.

With every low score coming off Kohli's bat, the decibel levels of discussion over his poor form increases, especially after he made 16 in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.

Kohli returned to India's playing eleven after missing the first ODI due to a groin strain and looked in gorgeous touch while playing a straight drive, on drive and cover drive for collecting three boundaries against left-arm quick Topley.

But Kohli couldn't carry forward as he tried to chase a wide ball away from his body off David Willey and gave an easy catch behind to Jos Buttler.