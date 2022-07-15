e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Virat Kohli walks through Lord's Long Room with swagger during England vs India, 2nd ODI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
India captain Virat Kohli | (Photo by AFP)

In the last one week, the lean patch of talismanic India batter Virat Kohli has been the subject of a burning debate in the cricketing world.

With every low score coming off Kohli's bat, the decibel levels of discussion over his poor form increases, especially after he made 16 in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.

Kohli returned to India's playing eleven after missing the first ODI due to a groin strain and looked in gorgeous touch while playing a straight drive, on drive and cover drive for collecting three boundaries against left-arm quick Topley.

But Kohli couldn't carry forward as he tried to chase a wide ball away from his body off David Willey and gave an easy catch behind to Jos Buttler.

Read Also
Watch Video: India captain Rohit Sharma backs struggling Virat Kohli after 2nd ODI against England...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsWatch Video: Virat Kohli walks through Lord's Long Room with swagger during England vs India, 2nd ODI

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case convict

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case convict

Navi Mumbai: Traders call for strike on July 16 against 5% GST on unregistered brands

Navi Mumbai: Traders call for strike on July 16 against 5% GST on unregistered brands