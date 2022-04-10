Watch Video: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad croon victory song after beating Chennai Super Kings for first points in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) celebrated their first points in the ongoing IPL 2022 with their own victory song.

The Kane Williamson-led side registered an eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 9, to halt their losing streak after defeats to Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

In a video posted by SRH’s Twitter account, the whole team can be seen standing in the dressing room as they crooned their victory song.

“Oh we’re from Hyderabad, a fighting fury we’re from Hyderabad, in any match, you’ll see us with a grin, bowling quicks and spins, if we’re behind, then never mind, we’ll fight and fight and win,” Coach Tom Moody led the team in singing the lyrics.

“Oh, we’re from Hyderabad, we’ll never weaken till the final wickets gone, like Sunrisers of old, we’re strong and we’re bold. For we’re from Hydera… Orange and Black, Oh we’re from Hyderabad.”

SRH social media team captioned the video: “Sound performance on the field Loud celebrations off the field.”

The Hyderabad franchise’s former mentor VVS Laxman commented on the photo of the lyrics: “Gr8 win @SunRisers 👏👏Loved the fighting spirit👌Once again outstanding performance from the bowling unit🙏Keep it up👍.”

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 05:29 PM IST