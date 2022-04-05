e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / Watch Video: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli massages Glenn Maxwell during IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was seen massaging teammate Glenn Maxwell during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

In a video making the rounds of social media, the former India captain is seen standing behind the Australian all-rounder and rubbing his shoulders in the dressing room.

Kohli had a mixed day against the Sanju Samson-led team. He took a splendid catch to dismiss Royals’ dangerman Devdutt Padikkal but his stay on the crease was cut short when he was involved in a mix-up with Willey and was run out for 5 by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:15 PM IST