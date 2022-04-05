Watch Video: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli massages Glenn Maxwell during IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was seen massaging teammate Glenn Maxwell during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

In a video making the rounds of social media, the former India captain is seen standing behind the Australian all-rounder and rubbing his shoulders in the dressing room.

Kohli had a mixed day against the Sanju Samson-led team. He took a splendid catch to dismiss Royals’ dangerman Devdutt Padikkal but his stay on the crease was cut short when he was involved in a mix-up with Willey and was run out for 5 by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:15 PM IST