Watch Video: Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone hits a massive 117m six against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 tie

IPL team Punjab Kings batsman Liam Livingstone on Tuesday hit the biggest six of the IPL 2022 during their match against Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The maximum of 117m by the Englishman left everyone in awe including Gujarat Titans bowler Mohammed Shami and PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal.

Indian veteran Shami came to bowl the 16th over to limit Punjab's run limit but Livingstone had other plans as on the first delivery of the over he smashed GT pacer for the longest six of the season.

Such was the monstrosity of that six even Shami was left astounded as he was seen smiling after that biggie. While in the dugout Livinsgtone's teammate and skipper Mayank Agarwal jumped from his seat and was left dumbfounded.

"I have seen Chris Gayle do that often, but this was something different," stated Punjab's head coach Anil Kumble after the game.

PBKS defeated GT by 8 wickets to move to fifth place on the points table.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:41 AM IST