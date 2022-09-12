Watch video: Police detain Baloch students for celebrating Pakistan's loss in Asia Cup against Sri Lanka |

Kabul: Following Sri Lanka's Asia Cup 2022 win, people in Afghanistan took to the streets to celebrate the sixth title win of the island nation, which is currently going through severe economic crisis.

A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 24 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

In a video shared by Fazila Baloch, police van filled with students is being seen driven away.

Pakistani Police taking away Baloch students after they allegedly celebrated Pakistan’s loss in Asia Cup’s final match. #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/P0Zdne0one — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) September 12, 2022

People also took to social media to congratulate Sri Lanka on their win and also to poke fun at the Pakistani team's performance in the final, especially while fielding.