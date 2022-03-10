e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Watch video: Pat Cummins films Alex Carey hilariously falling into swimming pool while talking to teammates

FPJ Web Desk
Alex Carey | Photo: AFP

Alex Carey | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey hilariously walked straight into a swimming pool at a Karachi hotel.

The hilarious moment was captured by skipper Pat Cummins.

Busy talking with his teammates, Carey didn't realise that he was walking on the opposite side of the gate and fell in the pool.

He had his phone in his pocket and handed it over to his teammates. The moment was captured by Pat Cummins, who shared it on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on March 12.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

‘Biggest mistake of my career’: Alexander Zverev retrospects on Mexican Open expulsion ‘Biggest mistake of my career’: Alexander Zverev retrospects on Mexican Open expulsion
Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:21 PM IST