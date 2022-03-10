Watch video: Pat Cummins films Alex Carey hilariously falling into swimming pool while talking to teammates

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey hilariously walked straight into a swimming pool at a Karachi hotel.

The hilarious moment was captured by skipper Pat Cummins.

Busy talking with his teammates, Carey didn't realise that he was walking on the opposite side of the gate and fell in the pool.

He had his phone in his pocket and handed it over to his teammates. The moment was captured by Pat Cummins, who shared it on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on March 12.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:21 PM IST