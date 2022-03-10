‘Biggest mistake of my career’: Alexander Zverev retrospects on Mexican Open expulsion

Alexander Zverev said his expulsion from the Mexican Open was the "biggest mistake of his tennis career" and the "worst moment of his life".

Zverev will be banned from tennis for eight weeks if he behaves in a similar way at any tournament in the next 12 months. He was fined $40,000 (£31,000) and forfeited his prize money for striking the umpire's chair in Acapulco.

"It still is embarrassing for me now," said the world number three. "Walking around the locker room, it's not a nice feeling. But we all do mistakes. I'm also a human being, and I can guarantee you I will never act this way again in my life. It was definitely the worst moment of my life."

Zverev verbally abused umpire Alessandro Germani and smashed his racquet into his chair four times.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:01 PM IST