Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

Singer Robbie Williams 'terrified' of death after the passing of his ‘good friend’ Shane Warne

FPJ Web Desk
Robbie Williams | Photo: Twitter

Robbie Williams has said he is "terrified" of death after the sudden passing of his friend Shane Warne.

The 48-year-old singer admitted that the cricketer's death left him contemplating his own mortality.

"His passing has inspired me to think about life in a different way – and the fragility of life is terrifying," said the Rock DJ singer, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

He admitted that he'd always admired the 52-year-old cricket legend and added: "if you don't love Shane Warne, you're an a***hole."

Robbie is set to be filming for his biopic Better Man in Melbourne and will perform a one-off show at Rod Laver Arena in April.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:49 PM IST