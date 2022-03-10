Singer Robbie Williams 'terrified' of death after the passing of his ‘good friend’ Shane Warne

Robbie Williams has said he is "terrified" of death after the sudden passing of his friend Shane Warne.

The 48-year-old singer admitted that the cricketer's death left him contemplating his own mortality.

"His passing has inspired me to think about life in a different way – and the fragility of life is terrifying," said the Rock DJ singer, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

He admitted that he'd always admired the 52-year-old cricket legend and added: "if you don't love Shane Warne, you're an a***hole."

Robbie is set to be filming for his biopic Better Man in Melbourne and will perform a one-off show at Rod Laver Arena in April.

ALSO READ Tiger Woods inducted into Hall of Fame with hard work and big payoff

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:49 PM IST