Watch video: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and West Indies' Shai Hope bond over game of carrom

Pakistan and West Indies cricketers might go hard at each other on the field during the ongoing ODI series, but off the field, their camaraderie is visible.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Instagram handle, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and West Indies batsman Shai Hope were seen indulging in a game of carrom.

PCB captioned it: "Bonding off the field. Shai Hope is learning carrom from Fakhar Zaman. How would you rate their skills?"

Earlier, spinner Mohmmad Nawaz claimed 4-19 and pacer Mohammad Wasim bagged 3-34 after Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam posted half-centuries as Pakistan thrashed West Indies by 120 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Imam-ul-Haq struck a run-a-ball 72 while Babar scored a 93-ball 77 as Pakistan posted a par score of 275-8 in 50 overs electing to bat at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In response, West Indies were skittled out for 155 in just 32.2 overs as left-arm spinner Nawaz and Wasim wreaked havoc with their middle and lower order after Shaheen Shah Afridi had struck the first blow on the last ball of the opening over by sending back opener Shai Hope for four.