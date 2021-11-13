Watch video: Olympic Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra receives Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was awarded the Major Dhaynchand Khel Ratna award on Saturday (November 13) at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Neeraj had an outstanding 2021 as this year in August he clinched the gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist @Neeraj_chopra1 receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan#NationalSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/BENsaS3zQX — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 13, 2021

A total of 35 Indian athletes have been awarded the Arjuna Award which includes members of the Indian Hockey Team which won the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics earlier in the year.

Along with that, 12 athletes were awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by the President including Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra. Women cricketer Mithali Raj was also given the Khel Ratna this year.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 06:56 PM IST