Watch Video: Neeraj Chopra enters World Athletics Championships final with third-best career throw

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gave another sterling performance on Thursday to seal his spot in the men's javelin throw final at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Placed in Group A at Hayward Field, Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, recorded a throw of 88.39m in his first attempt, breaching the qualifying mark of 83.50m.

The Indian ace didn't take his second and third attempts.

Neeraj Chopra, who set a national record of 89.94m en route to a silver medal win at the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, set the tone in Group A with an 88.39m throw in his very first attempt. This was the third-best throw Neeraj Chopra has recorded in his career.

Tokyo silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch was the only other javelin thrower in Group A to breach the qualifying mark with an 85.23m effort, which also came in his first throw.

