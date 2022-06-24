Watch Video: Mohammed Shami dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck, then hugs veteran batsman

Let us know! 👂

Pacer Mohammed Shami gave the tiny group of fans present at the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground, something to cheer about after he went and hugged India teammate Cheteshwar Pujara following the veteran batsman's dismissal for a duck.

Shami, who is in the Rohit Sharma-led squad playing a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire, bowled Pujara with an in-swinger that took an inside edge off the bat onto the stump.

The veteran pacer initially wheeled away in celebration, but then midway, he turned towards Pujara, who was walking back to the Leicestershire dressing room and hugged him.

Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna lined up against India in their warm-up match against Leicestershire County on Thursday, June 23.

Leicestershire County Cricket Club confirmed on the eve of the match that the Indian stars have been added to their XI in order to provide match practice for all the visiting team members.