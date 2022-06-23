It’s India v India as Rohit Sharma & Co take on Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England series

Rishabh Pant | Photo: ANI

In a surprising move Indian stars like Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna lined up against the Rohit Sharma-led team in their warm-up match against Leicestershire County on Thursday, June 23.

Leicestershire County Cricket Club confirmed on the eve of the match that the Indian stars have been added to their XI in order to provide match practice for all the visiting team members.

“Leicestershire CCC will welcome members from the India touring party into their side for tomorrow’s four-day tour match at Uptonsteel County Ground. India superstars Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will all team up with the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans. LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the travelling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness),” the LCCC said in a statement.

Watch the Live streaming of the match on

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K98Ur-1_p0Y

India’s playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Leicestershire playing XI: Samuel Evans (c), Louis Kimber, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Rehan Ahmed, Samuel Bates (wk), Roman Walker, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Will Davis, Nathan Bowley, Abidine Sakande, Joey Evison

