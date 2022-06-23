India captain Rohit Sharma completes 15 years in international cricket, posts heartwarming message

India captain Rohit Sharma | BCCI/Twitter

Indian batter Rohit Sharma took to social media to share a heartwarming message on completing 15 years in international cricket.

"Hello everyone, Today I will be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks to the people who helped me become the player that I am today. To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics your love and support for the team is what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across. Thanking you, RS," said the star Indian batsman in his message.

Rohit Sharma has completed his 15 years in international cricket for India. He made his ODI debut for the national side on this day in 2007 against Ireland in Belfast.

Though he did not get an opportunity to bat in that match, he would go on to become a mainstay of Indian batting in the coming years. Starting off as a primarily middle-order batter for India, he did impress on numerous occasions and won some games for India but it was his elevation as an opener in 2013 that changed his career.

Following his elevation to the opening position, he went on to become one of the greatest and most consistent batters of this generation, hitting three double centuries in ODIs, becoming the only batter to do so. He formed a highly successful opening pair with Shikhar Dhawan.

In 230 ODI games, Sharma has scored 9,283 runs at an average of 48.60. His highest score in the format is 264. He has hit 29 centuries and 44 half-centuries in the 50-over format. He won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year Award in 2019. He is part of the team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

In 45 Tests, Sharma has scored 3,137 runs at an average of 46.13. His best score in the format is 2012. Eight centuries and 14 half-centuries have come out of Sharma's bat in the longest format of the game.

In the T20I format, Sharma has featured in 125 games for India. He has scored 3,313 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 32.48. His best individual score in the format is 118. He has scored four centuries and 26 half-centuries in this format for India. He is part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team.

He was also named among Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year in their 2022 edition. In the same year, he was named India's all-format captain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)