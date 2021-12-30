Watch video: Japanese high school score with bizarre ‘Ring-a-ring-a-rosies’ nursery rhyme freekick routine

You can call it bizarre or genius but this Japanese high school have gone viral after scoring with a 'ring-a-ring-a-rosies’ free-kick routine.

Takagawa Gakuen High School, beat Seiryo High School in the All Japan High School tournament 4-2 and one of their goals was a header from a free-kick from the right flank.

Except it wasn’t just a freekick.

While two players stand over the ball, the rest of the attackers skip in a circle like most of us did when singing the nursery rhyme.

Then, suddenly, all the players rushed forward and took up different positions, completely confusing the Seiryo defenders with one of the Tagagawa defenders jumping the highest to head the ball into the back of the net.

We’re quite sure this innovation can make it to the big leagues soon. Thank you Japanese high school football.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 02:23 PM IST