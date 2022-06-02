Watch Video: Fans pay tribute to Shane Warne at Lord's during England v New Zealand Test

Shane Warne |

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans applauded Australian spin great Shane Warne during Day 1 of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s in London on Thursday, June 2.

Warne tragically passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

At the start of the 23rd over (Warne’s jersey number), a video montage of the late leg-spinner’s achievement was played at the iconic stadium.

Both England and New Zealand players lined up to pay tribute to the tweaker as the supporters filled the stadium with applause.