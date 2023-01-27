WATCH VIDEO: Emotional Sania Mirza unable to hold back tears as she ends her Grand Slam career |

Sania Mirza's career will end with six Grand Slam victories after she and her countryman Rohan Bopanna were unsuccessful in capturing the Australian Open Mixed Doubles championship on Friday.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.”



We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

Talking after the game, Sania said: "If I cry, these are happy tears. I'm still going to play a couple more tournaments, but my career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena as an 18-year-old. RLA has been really special life. I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my last Grand Slam."

Sania and Bopanna defeated by Brazillian duo

The Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos defeated Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final, ending their fairytale run 6-7, 2-6 on Friday.

Walkover in semi-final

In the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2023, the unseeded Indian duo of Sania and Bopanna defeated third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), and 10-6. In their quarterfinal encounter, the duo had a walkover.

